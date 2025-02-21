The Kardashians, Burt Bacharach, Joy Mangano, more celebs who had Long Island businesses

There's no business like show business, so the song goes, but for many celebrities it's not the only way to make a living. The same goes for notable names in other fields, such as sports.

Long Island has long been a magnet for many celebs looking to become business magnates by opening restaurants, boutiques and other enterprises. Here are a few:

GUY LOMBARDO

The Big Band Era orchestra leader best known as Mr. New Year's Eve long before Dick Clark or Ryan Seacrest was also a longtime Freeport resident and successful businessman. In 1948, he purchased the popular restaurant Liota's East Point House, which he rechristened Guy Lombardo's East Point House at the foot of South Grove Street (now Guy Lombardo Avenue) in Freeport. Not surprisingly, the specialty was seafood with offerings like the $4.95 lobster Lombardo described on the menu as "a rich repast of the tastiest lobster and imported Romano cheese melted to a mellow satisfaction, served on a bed of noodles." The restaurant had been unoccupied for about two years when it was destroyed in an August 1970 fire of "suspicious origin" according to police reports.

BURT BACHARACH

The East Norwich Inn was once owned by songwriter Burt Bacharach. Credit: Nancy Borowick

What the world needs now is more entrepreneurs like the Grammy Award-winning songwriter who had three successful businesses in Nassau County during the late '60s and '70s — the East Norwich Inn, the adjacent steakhouse Rothmann's and Burt Bacharach's Dover House, a catering hall in Westbury. Debbie Reynolds, Perry Como and Liza Minnelli, and other Westbury Music Fair headliners, were among the A-listers who checked in at the inn. And the hostess with the mostest at both the inn and Rothmann's was Bacharach's then-wife, actor Angie Dickinson, who was often on hand to greet guests.

ED KRANEPOOL AND RON SWOBODA

Long Island was home turf for Kranepool, who at various times lived in Farmingdale and Jericho, and Swoboda, a onetime resident of Syosset. Shortly after the Amazin' Mets' World Series victory of 1969, the dynamic duo opened The Dugout Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant off Route 110 in Amityville, where they often personally welcomed diners. They even catered to kids with a children's menu featuring the Grand Slam (a fried chicken leg), Double Play (spaghetti and meatballs), the Bullpen Special (sliced sirloin steak) and more. Though long gone, you can still get a Grand Slam of a different type at the location, which is now home to a KFC.

GREG BUTTLE

The Jets linebacker turned business owner shortly before his 1984 retirement on the advice of teammate John Ebersole. At one point, Buttle had two successful businesses in East Meadow — Buttle's Ground Floor Cafe on Hempstead Turnpike and Greg Buttle's Health and Fitness Centers on Merrick Avenue. Though both are gone, Buttle, who lives in Northport, now operates valet parking lots at Long Island MacArthur and Kennedy airports.

KOURTNEY AND KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Another kind of K-Mart: Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Khloé Kardashian opened a pop-up boutique in Southampton in 2014. Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic

It was only a matter of time before the Kardashians would make their way to Long Island. That moment came in the summer of 2014 when the two Kardashian siblings headed to Southampton to open a pop-up extension of their DASH boutiques in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles. The store provided fodder for the girls' reality TV show "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons," which aired that fall and also featured Kourtney's then-companion Scott Disick. Besides setting up shop here, the sisters also rented a $14 million mansion in nearby North Sea. Sure, the 9,000-square-foot manse was lavish, but they called it home for three months.

JOY MANGANO

Executive Chef Franco Sampogna and Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano at her Huntington restaurant Jema, which closed in 2018. Credit: Johnny Milano

The Miracle Mop creator from St. James proved that she knew more about the kitchen than just cleaning up spilled milk. In 2009, she opened the restaurant Porto Vivo in Huntington, which she revamped as the upscale Jema in September 2016. "Dazzling without a hint of glitz, Jema is indeed a gem," noted Newsday's Erica Marcus in her 3½-star review. Despite the accolades, structural damage sustained during a winter storm forced Mangano to shut down the restaurant in February 2018. In a statement announcing the closing, Mangano said she and her chef, Franco Sampogna, were "looking at new concepts for the future."