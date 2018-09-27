Busy Philipps reveals she was raped when she was 14

Busy Philipps has joined a number of women coming forward to state they have kept silent for years about past sexual abuse.

Using a "throwback Thursday" hashtag, actress and social-media star Philipps 39, posted an Instagram photo of herself as a teen, writing, "This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It's taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book," the memoir "This Will Only Hurt a Little," due out from the Simon & Schuster imprint Touchstone on Oct. 16.

"I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago," she continued. "Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I'm scared to post this. I can't imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now,” Philipps wrote, referring to testimony, ongoing when she posted, by psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee considering Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Philipps, who has been a cast member of numerous series including "Freaks and Geeks," "Dawson's Creek," "Cougar Town" and "Vice Principals," gave no further details. Born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois, she was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she attended Chaparral High School

With her husband of 11 years, screenwriter Marc Silverstein ("He's Just Not That Into You," "I Feel Pretty"), Philipps has daughters Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other stars in recent days have come forward with stories of unreported sexual abuse, some with the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport. "Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen," tweeted Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale") on Friday. "Insatiable" star Alyssa Milano the same day revealed in a tweet, "I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents."

Author and "Top Chef" host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi in a New York Times essay this week wrote of having been date-raped at 16. "I didn't report it. Not to my mother, not to my friends and certainly not to the police," she said, recalling that after reporting sexual abuse by a relative when she was 7, she was sent away to live with her grandparents in India for a year. "The lesson was: If you speak up, you will be cast out."