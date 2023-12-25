Reality Check: Candace Bushnell at work on new dating show

Golden Bachelorettes

Sag Harbor’s Candace Bushnell, whose “Sex and the City” newspaper columns launched a media empire that includes the Max sequel series “And Just Like That…,” is launching a dating reality show mimicking her fictional world. “Is There Still Sex in the City?” will star four female friends in their 50s living together in a country chateau, having their pick from a different group of men each episode.

Said Bushnell, 65, in a statement, “Fifty-something women and above are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them. Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”

If you can make it there …

VH1 has announced that its upcoming addition to “The Impact” franchise hits the Big Apple, with “The Impact New York.” The hourlong unscripted series spotlights the lives of metropolitan-area influencers in business, music, beauty and fashion, examining both their professional processes and their carefully curated social media personas.

With more than a million online followers each, sometimes several million, the cast is composed of Manhattan model and veteran influencer Bernice Burgos and her 26-year-old model daughter Ashley Marie Burgos; “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Chinese Kitty (née Taylor Hing); Staten Island’s Cleotrapa (née Cleo West); Bronx natives DreamDoll (née Tabitha Robinson) and Ella Bands (née Ella Rodriguez); and Brooklynites Maleni Cruz and Scot Louie.

The show is scheduled to premiere Jan. 22.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Premieres

It’s the silver-anniversary season of “American Pickers,” Wednesday from 9 to 10:03 p.m. on History, with Rob Wolfe, older brother of series star Mike Wolfe, promoted from sidekick to co-star of the Americana antiquing and restoration series, following former co-star Frank Fritz’s falling-out with Mike three years ago and his subsequent stroke … Thursday, also from 9 to 10:03 p.m., the wife-and-husband home-renovation team of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson remain “Married to Real Estate” … and Saturday, with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m., OWN debuts the new series "First-Time Buyer's Club,'' featuring teacher-turned-real-estate-agent Amina Stevens, who describes her mission as the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community.

Recaps

On NBC’s “The Voice,” Michael Huntley emerged as champion of season 24, marking two consecutive wins for coach Niall Horan … Nicole Franzel, who won “Big Brother” in 2016, won the new holiday spinoff “Big Brother Reindeer Games” … and in a close vote, Dee Valladares edged out Austin Li Coon to take CBS’ “Survivor” season 45.