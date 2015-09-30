Carley Rae Jepsen joins Fox's 'Grease: Live'

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will play Frenchy, one of the Pink Lady gang-members, in the Fox TV musical "Grease: Live."

The network announced Wednesday that the "Call Me Maybe" singer, 29, had joined a cast including Julianne Hough as Sandy, Aaron Tveit as Danny, Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo and Carlos PenaVega as Kenickie.

Additionally, Kether Donohue joins as fellow Pink Lady Jan, with David Del Rio as T-Bird gang-member Putzie.

Didi Conn played Frenchy in the 1978 movie hit, with Marya Small creating the role in the 1972 Tony Award-nominated original production.

"Grease: Live" airs Jan. 31.