Carson Daly shares wedding details on ‘Today’ show

“The Voice” host Carson Daly gave details on Monday’s “Today” show about his Christmas Eve surprise wedding to longtime partner Siri Pinter.

“I wanted a hoverboard; I got a wife,” he joked on the morning show, where he is a co-host, while discussing the small, publicly unannounced nuptials. His relatives, he said, had not been told the nature of the event in advance. “Our families were visiting,” Daly told fellow co-host Savannah Guthrie. “We surprised our moms.

The “Last Call With Carson Daly” star, 42, and “Today” food contributor Pinter, daughter of soap-opera star Mark Pinter, became engaged in 2013 after eight years together. They have three children: son Jackson James, 6, and daughters Etta Jones, 3, and London Rose, 1. “It was great that the kids were a little bit older,” Daly said. “They actually knew what was going on.”

Daly also showed several pictures of the wedding, with the bride wearing a floor-length, sleeveless, white-lace gown and the groom in a tuxedo with a necktie. Pinter had posted one image on Instagram after the ceremony, writing: “Families come in all shapes and sizes . . . but all you need is love. This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours!”

On Sunday she posted an additional shot, showing herself stepping out of the unspecified venue, and listing the dress, veil and shoes as coming from retailer J. Crew. “I promise I’ll post about food again soon,” she wrote, “but here’s one of my favorite shots from that warm, rainy Christmas Eve “Eve” when I married my favorite guy. That’s my seeeester [Hannah] peeking out the door! Thank you Pete Thompson for capturing moments like this!”