Cary Elwes postpones 'Princess Bride' Patchogue event due to COVID

Cary Elwes, who was set to come to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Friday night for a screening of "The Princess Bride" followed by a moderated discussion about the making of the movie, was forced to postpone the event after testing positive for COVID-19. But like the 1987 fractured fairy tale, there is a happy ending — the show has been rescheduled for February.

On the theater's website was a message from Elwes expressing his disappointment to his fans: “It is with deep regret that I will not be able to travel to Patchogue this weekend as I have contracted Covid. The event has been rescheduled to February 23, 2024 and your tickets are valid for the new date. I hope to see you then!”

Tickets for the film and discussion are $55-$75 and can be purchased at patchoguetheatre.org. In addition, A limited number of $150 VIP tickets are available, which also include a meet-and-greet with Elwes, 60, and a signed copy of his book, "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of 'The Princess Bride.' "

The 1987 cult movie is based on William Golding's popular book about a swashbuckling hero named Westley (Elwes) who must save the love of his life, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), from the villainous Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Others in the cast include Mandy Patinkin, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Christopher Guest, wrestler André the Giant and Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal.