CBS: Andy Rooney in stable condition

CBS said Tuesday that Andy Rooney had "suffered serious complications" after minor surgery last week, and remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The network offered no further word on his condition, but in a statement said "The Rooney family asks that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Rooney, 92, stepped down from his commentary role at "60 Minutes" last month after a 33-year run, in part because he was no longer physically up to the task of producing a weekly essay. "This is a moment that I've dreaded," he said in his final essay last month. "I wish I could do this forever. I can't though, but I'm not retiring. Writers don't retire and I'll always be a writer."

Rooney had been a "60 Minutes" contributor since its inception in 1968, although his regular contributions began in the summer of 1978. In his first full-time season with the show, it reached No. 1 for the first time, and he was long considered a reason for its enduring popularity.