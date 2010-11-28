Celebrities to sign off social media platforms for charity

Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga take charity work seriously, and they're going offline to prove it.

Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Usher and other celebrities have joined a new campaign called Digital Life Sacrifice on behalf of Keys' charity, Keep a Child Alive. The entertainers plan to sign off of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday, which is World AIDS Day. The participants will sign back on when the charity raises $1 million, The Associated Press reports.

"It's really important and supercool to use mediums that we naturally are on," Keys said last week.

For the campaign - which also includes Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Seacrest, KimKardashian, Elijah Wood, Serena Williams and Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz - celebrities have filmed "last tweet and testament" videos and will appear in ads showing them lying in coffins to represent what the campaign calls their digital deaths.

"It's so important to shock you to the point of waking up," Keys said. "It's not that people don't care or it's not that people don't want to do something, it's that they never thought of it quite like that." The campaign puts the disease in perspective, said Keys, who has more than 2.6 million followers on Twitter.

The foundation will accept donations through text messages and bar-code technology, which is featured in the charity's Buy Life campaign. Raised efforts support families affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa and India.