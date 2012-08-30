Charlie Sheen, 'Anger Management' in demand

Charlie Sheen's "Anger Management" has managed a major renewal.

The FX comedy starring the fired lead of "Two and A Half Men" has received a 90-episode order from the cable network, the Los Angeles Times reports. The order came as part of the original deal for the comedy to generate a designated viewership level over the airing of eight of its first 10 episodes.

Said Chuck Saftler, executive vice president of FX Networks: "We set a very high ratings bar that included some additional hurdles for 'Anger Management' to earn its back-90 order and exceeded those metrics. [Executive producer] Bruce Helford has created a sitcom that works extremely well in our pre-10 p.m. programming lineup.

"Charlie Sheen and the entire cast did an amazing job in the first 10 episodes, which were produced in a very tight window," Saftler added. "I have no doubt the producers and cast will be able to pull off the herculean task of producing 90 episodes over the next two years."

The series, which stars Sheen as a former athlete who becomes a therapist for a group of eccentric patients, will begin production of new episodes in September and will return to the network in January. Sheen's father, Martin Sheen, will join the cast in a recurring role playing the father of Sheen's character.