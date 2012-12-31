Charlie Sheen apologizes for homophobic slur

Trouble-prone actor Charlie Sheen has apologized for a homophobic slur caught on video during a party Friday.

"I meant no ill will and intended to hurt no one and I apologize if I offended anyone," Sheen told TMZ.com Sunday after the website posted a video of him at what was billed as "Charlie Sheen's Epic Bar Grand Opening" at the El Ganzo hotel in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico. He added to TMZ, apparently jocularly, "I meant to say maggot but I have a lisp."

In the video, Sheen at a microphone warms up the crowd for musical guest Slash, the former Guns N' Roses guitarist, asking the audience, "How we doing?" After a lackluster response he yells, "Lying bunch of ----, how we doing?"

Adding to the issue was the presence of Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who appeared with Sheen in a photo that the actor posted on Twitter Saturday morning to his 8.6 million followers but removed within a day. A screengrab of the image, posted on various media outlets, shows a smiling Sheen with his arm around the beaming Villaraigosa, with the caption "From Boyle Heights 2 Mayor of LA..! @hotelelganzo 2 party w/SHEEN at SheenZ..! Antonio Villaraigosa knows how to party!"

In the video, Sheen, 47, refers to the Epic Bar as "Sheenz with a z."

A spokesman for Villaraigosa told TMZ the mayor would have no comment on the slur.

The mayor's office told Southern California public radio station SCPR Sunday that Villaraigosa would be in Mexico until Wednesday, but provided no other specifics, including whether the trip was privately paid or at taxpayers' expense.