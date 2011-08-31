Charlie Sheen should be on 'DWTS'
Charlie Sheen may already have a new TV show, but HollywoodLifers have to agree with me here: wouldn't "Dancing With the Stars" have been a perfect comeback vehicle for the former "Two And A Half Men" star? Think about it: Charlie would have a chance to show off everything about himself that is most appealing. He turns on his charm so famously that it carried him through a two-decadelong sitcom career. He could go shirtless and show off his abs. And he'd LOVE dancing on CBS' rival ABC! As for "DWTS," it would have given the show a true A-lister to mix it up with predictable reality and sports star choices like Rob Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and Hope Solo.
Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.
Ke$ha's nod to a fan
Leave it to Ke$ha to take some true blood to a whole new level of weird! The pop artist was recently given the strangest yet heartfelt sentiment from a beloved Chicago fan -- a necklace adorned with a baby tooth and a vial of human blood! So what did the singer do? Ke$ha, channeling her inner 2001 Angelina Jolie/Billy Bob Thornton, was recently seen rocking her latest neck gear in a tribute to her loyal fan.
