TLC's Chilli, Matthew Lawrence now officially a couple

Actor Matthew Lawrence and singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas went Instagram official on New Year's Eve.In a joint post, Lawrence, 42, best known for the 1993-2000 ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," and Thomas, 51, formerly of the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B trio TLC, danced to A-ha's "Take on Me" in a black-and-white video mimicking that band's animated music video for the song.

"#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute," wrote Thomas. Lawrence's former "Boy Meets World" castmate, Danielle Fishel, commented, "This makes me very happy!!," adding two heart emoji. Thomas' representative told People magazine Tuesday, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Former "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom pro Cheryl Burke, whose divorce from Lawrence was finalized in September, appeared to respond to the news on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. “That was fast…," she wrote.