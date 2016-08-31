Chris Brown released from jail on $250G bail after police stand-off at his home

Following a standoff with police at his home Tuesday upon accusations he pulled a gun on a visitor and his subsequent arrest, singer Chris Brown was released on $250,000 bail at 11:19 p.m. Pacific time that night, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deptartment records

His court date is scheduled for Sept. 20. While police records indicate a felony charge, the Los Angeles Times said Wednesday that the Grammy winner, 27, has not been formally charged and that, “It is common for prosecutors to announce a decision on whether to file charges close to the date of arraignment.”

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, tweeted after his client’s release, “Thanks to everyone for their support and well wishes. Chris is out and well. The allegations against him are demonstrably false #TeamBreezy.”

Former Miss California contestant Baylee Curran, who had called 911 after allegedly being threatened, told “Entertainment Tonight” that she and Brown had met previously, and she was visiting his home in suburban Tarzana to discuss the potential of being cast in his next music video. Several other people were at the home, including singer-actor-producer Ray J.

“I went into the backyard and then, when I came back into the house, there was a new male in the home and he was showcasing these diamond bracelets and watches and diamond necklaces,” Curran said. The man “saw me looking at them and got a little wary . . . cursing and screaming at me and calling me names.” Brown took notice, Curran said, and pulled out his gun and ordering them to get out and then their to shoot them.

Curran said one of Brown’s friends took her cellphone and demanded she sign a nondisclosure agreement before leaving. “I am like, ‘I don’t think so, I am not signing anything.’ So I then took the phone from him and made a run for it.” She said two of Brown’s friends chased her onto the street, but she outran them to safety and called police. The subsequent standoff began about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown on Instagram posted Geragos’ tweet and a minute-long video from Ray J., who bemoaned “how people can take a false story and blow it up into something way more than what it should be. . . . You look outside and it’s like a war zone for no reason . . . [because of what] some stranger said about something that don’t got nothing to do with nothing. And to react like that so fast without really knowing the facts and knowing what’s up ain’t cool. . . . Like, it can’t be like this every time somebody yippin’ and yappin’ trying to get an extra buck.”

Curran was crowned Miss California Regional 2016 on April 1, but lost her title on July 5, reported the Los Angeles Times. A spokesman for the pageant told ABC News, which gives her age as 25, that Curran was dethroned “due to a breach of contract. has been asked numerous times to return her crown/sash, which she has refused to do. We do not condone the alleged actions of Mr. Brown or his associates; however, Miss Curran has incorrectly identified herself as Miss California Regional.”