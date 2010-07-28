Chris Tucker owes more than $11M in federal taxes

"Rush Hour" co-star Chris Tucker owes more than $11 million in federal taxes dating to 2001, according to IRS documents filed Tuesday with the Los Angeles County Recorder's Office.

With taxes apparently paid for 2003, the bulk of the debt, $9 million, accrued in 2001 and 2002, with the remainder owed for 2004 to 2006, TMZ.com reports.

Comedian Tucker, who reaped a $20-million salary for "Rush Hour 2" and $25 million for "Rush Hour 3," plus a percentage of box office, according to E! News, had also been slapped with a $3,594,409 tax lien by California last year.

Tucker, whose only film credits since 1998 have been the three "Rush Hour" action-comedies with Jackie Chan, was announced in 2007 as star of director Brett Ratner's New Line Cinema adaptation of valet George Jacobs' tell-all tome "Mr. S: My Life With Frank Sinatra." The movie has not yet been released.