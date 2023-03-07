Christie Brinkley on her gray hair: 'To keep or not to keep?'

After turning 69 last month, Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley is mulling over her hair going gray.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she wrote on Instagram, using both the standard spelling "gray" and what Merriam-Webster calls the variant or less common "grey." Accompanying were seven photos of herself on a beach under a canopy of brooding clouds, with a smiling Brinkley dressed casually in bluejeans, heavy boots and a long coat, sitting against a dune or walking in the sand. Her hair in the pictures remains mostly blond, with wisps and a mist of gray. A final photo shows an empty beach, anticipating rain.

"The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs," she continued. "[T]o keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool," she said of Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, the middle of her three children from different marriages, "but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out!"

She had mused last year on growing older, posting on Instagram about a Buzzfeed.com article "32 Celebrities Who Are Over 50 and Absolutely Prove That, Yes, Being Older Is Attractive."

"I saw this article this morning and my first thought was these women don't have anything to prove," the three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model wrote of celebrities including Halle Berry, Debbie Harry, Rita Moreno and Vera Wang, who ranged in age from their 50s to the 90s. "[T]hey're just living their best life … but then I thought again about ageism in America and some of the ways that we are constantly being categorized because of our age."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She decried "the subtle constant categorizing of women by age, making us feel like we are approaching some exponential expiration date gnaws away at one's confidence," adding that, "Women of every age belong everywhere they feel like being, and we can do whatever we set our minds to. We may not always succeed or win, But we're old enough to learn from our mistakes and keep growing and evolving so we are a force to be reckoned with."

Brinkley told People magazine in 2017 she had had the injectable Xeomin for frown lines, and Ultherapy skin-lifting for her neck and decolletage.