Christie Brinkley to interview Paulina Porizkova at Cinema Arts

Who would be better to interview a supermodel than another supermodel?

Long Island LitFest announced on Friday that Christie Brinkley will sit down for a chat with Paulina Porizkova to discuss the latter's new book "No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful." The event, which will take place March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, is being presented by Long Island LitFest.

Brinkley, 69, who lives in Bridgehampton, is a natural choice to serve as moderator. She and Porizkova are longtime friends who last summer appeared together at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, for a panel discussion dubbed “A Wrinkle in Time: On Beauty and Aging."

"No Filter," which was published by Maria Shriver's imprint The Open Field, is a collection of essays in which Porizkova, 57, recalls episodes in her life starting with her childhood in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War to the despair she felt after the death of her husband, The Cars front man Ric Ocasek, in 2019.

Ticket for the event, which also includes a copy of "No Filter," are $45 and can be purchased at longislandlitfest.com.