Clay Aiken to be in 'Celebrity Apprentice'
Aiken, Gibson among 'Apprentice' celebs
As season five of "The Celebrity Apprentice" prepares to begin filming next week -- the 12th overall edition of NBC's "Apprentice" franchise -- the names of ostensible contestants are being leaked. People magazine yesterday said singers Clay Aiken and Debbie Gibson will be among those competing on the Donald Trump series, which returns early next year, and that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast-member Teresa Giudice may join them. Entertainment Weekly said 1980s supermodel Cheryl Tiegs and race car driver Marco Andretti, grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti, will also compete.