Clint Eastwood, wife Dina Eastwood split after 17 years

Dina Eastwood, wife of Clint Eastwood, said Thursday that she and the Oscar-winning filmmaker have broken up after 17 years of marriage, and have been living separately for some time.

The former TV newscaster who went by Dina Ruiz-Eastwood when she briefly returned to work as an anchor in 2011 confirmed the split to Us Weekly, adding that the two remain close.

Clint Eastwood's manager, when contacted about the split by the magazine, responded, "I know nothing about that."

In April, Dina Eastwood voluntarily entered an Arizona rehabilitation facility for treatment of depression and anxiety, TMZ.com reported at the time.

The site said the two then had been having serious marital issues for months.

Dina Eastwood, 48, met Clint Eastwood, 83, in 1993 while interviewing him for her station, the Monterey-Salinas, Calif., NBC affiliate KSBW. They married on March 31, 1996, and had a daughter, Morgan, that December.

It was her first marriage and his second, though the film star has seven children with five women, including two daughters with his first wife, Maggie Johnson -- musician Kyle Eastwood and actress-filmmaker-fashion designer Alison Eastwood -- and one daughter, Francesca Ruth Fisher-Eastwood, with his former longtime partner, actress Frances Fisher.

On Wednesday, Dina Eastwood tweeted, "Time and truth go hand in hand. I try to spend time being positive while the truth percolates. What do YOU do to be patient when you're antsy?"