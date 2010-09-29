Coming soon to a bookstore near you: Snooki's novel

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of the MTV hit "Jersey Shore" has written a novel.

Tentatively titled "A Shore Thing," it's "a fun, sexy novel about a single girl looking for love on the Jersey Shore," said Jennifer Bergstrom, editor in chief of the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, in a news release Wednesday. The 288-page hardcover will be published Jan. 25 and will retail for $24. It will also be available as an e-book.

"I'm pumped to announce to my fans a project that I've been working on for some time," Polizzi, 22, said in a statement. "This book will have you falling in love at the shore. It's 'A Shore Thing!' "

"People who love Nicole are going to love this book," her co-manager, Scott Tallarico of Neon Management, told Newsday. "It's Nicole true and true."

While Polizzi worked with a collaborator, Tallarico characterized the arrangement as "assistance with the book, but it's really her baby. It's from the heart."

The project took seven months from conception to completion, he said.

The pint-size housemate of the MTV hit hadn't posted anything about the book on her verified Twitter feed by late Wednesday.