Daryl Hannah arrested at pipeline protest

Actress Daryl Hannah was among more than 100 protesters arrested by U.S. Park Police outside the White House Tuesday during a sit-in against a controversial oil pipeline.

"We want to be free from our dependence on foreign oil and fossil fuels," the "Splash" and "Kill Bill" actress told ABC News. "If [President Barack] Obama approves of this Keystone XL pipeline . . . it would be a disaster. [With] these pipelines, it's not 'if' it's going to spill, it's 'when' it's going to spill."

The pipeline, by the Calgary, Alberta-based TransCanada Corporation, currently stretches from Canada to Oklahoma, and the company has been lobbying to extend it to the Gulf of Mexico.

Hannah, 50, an environmental activist who has been arrested with others in West Virginia and Los Angeles during similar protests, paid a $100 fine and was released, according to TheWrap.com.

The environmental group Tar Sands Action, which has organized a series of White House protests through Sept. 3, says the pipeline "will pump 900,000 barrels a day of the world's dirtiest oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Texas." The international nature of the pipeline extension requires a "presidential permit" affirming it is in the national interest.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hannah's spokesman did not respond to email and telephone requests for comment. TransCanada president and chief executive Russ Girling said in a news release that a third environmental-impact statement from the U.S. State Department "reaffirms the findings of the two previous environmental-impact statements that the Keystone XL pipeline will have no significant impact on the environment."