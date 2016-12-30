Debbie Reynolds’ son: Mom’s passing ‘was very peaceful’

Debbie Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, says his film-legend mother died peacefully, and had been helping to plan her daughter Carrie Fisher’s funeral when felled by her fatal stroke.

“She was very peaceful and quiet,” Fisher, 58, told ABC News. “It happened very gently.” He recalled that, “When we got to the hospital they quickly told us that this was not something that could be dealt with and it was not going to be very long, and it wasn’t.”

Reynolds, who died Wednesday at age 84, a day after the death of her actress-author daughter, had been at home in the Beverly Hills compound where Carrie Fisher also lived. “She loved taking care of my sister more than anything,” Todd Fisher told ABC, his voice breaking on the audio of the telephone interview. “So, she gets to do that and that’s what she wanted to do.”

He added that Reynolds “missed her daughter” with singer Eddie Fisher, and wanted to see her again. “I don’t think she really meant it quite like that, but . . . she went to go see her again.”

On Thursday, Fisher tweeted a drawing, signed “Rick L. 2016,” of Fisher, in her “Star Wars” Princess Leia gown, and Reynolds, in a yellow raincoat and hat from “Singin’ in the Rain,” seen from behind with an arm around each other as they look toward a light. “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years,” Fisher wrote. “I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

However, a Reynolds-related tweet Wednesday night brought much criticism to comedian D.L. Hughley, who wrote, “Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!”

He was unapologetic when one commenter scolded, “As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat.” Hughley replied, “Nah!! As a comedian I should say what I see.” Undaunted, the critic responded, “Absolutely, but in this instance I think any commentary other than condolences for a grieving family is heartless and humorless.”

Other film and music stars continued to pay tribute to Reynolds on Thursday, with Madonna posting an old photo she called the “Sweetest Picture ever of Carrie Fisher watching her mother Debbie Reynolds on stage! Hug Your mother today! Then Hug your daughter!” Dame Joan Collins, who the day before tweeted that she was “truly heartbroken” at the death of “a wonderfully warm friend and colleague,” followed up Thursday with photos of the two of them and Shirley MacLaine rehearsing on the set of their 2001 telefilm “These Old Broads.”

Others offering condolences on social media over the past days include Amy Brenneman, Josh Brolin, Selma Blair, Marion Cotillard, Ellen DeGeneres, Paul Feig, Mark Hamill, Dwayne Johnson, Larry King, Nancy Sinatra, “Will & Grace” stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, whose mother Reynolds played on the show, and Albert Brooks, whose mother Reynolds played in the film “Mother.”