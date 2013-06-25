Demi Lovato 'humbled' by fans' support

Demi Lovato and her father, Patrick Lovato, have always had a complicated relationship, and since he died on Sunday she has taken some time off work to clear her head. She did, however, go on Twitter to tell her fans that she was "humbled" by their support. It is not yet known how Patrick, 53, died, but he had cancer for several years. Demi's older sister Dallas tweeted to confirm his death on Sunday. "Rest in peace Daddy, I love you . . ." wrote Dallas, and fans immediately began tweeting her and Demi, 20. Yesterday, Demi tweeted: "I feel so humbled to have had so much support from my fans, friends, family and complete strangers. God bless you all, thank you so much love."

Giamatti visits 'Abbey'

Another American is crossing the pond! Our sister site TVLine.com reports that Paul Giamatti has been cast on the fourth season of "Downton Abbey." Paul will be playing the newly widowed Mary's (Michelle Dockery) uncle -- and Cora's (Elizabeth McGovern) brother -- Harold Levinson, who's described by executive producer Gareth Neame as "free-spirited."

