Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher formalize their divorce

Almost two years to the day after announcing they were divorcing, actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are formalizing the end of their eight-year marriage.

"Two and a Half Men" star Kutcher this week filed a court document stating he had given Moore a "preliminary declaration of disclosure," E! News reported. Each party in a divorce typically must file a report disclosing income, expenses, assets and debts, a California family law attorney told E!

Kutcher had filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 21, 2012. It did not indicate the couple had a prenuptial agreement, and TMZ.com said Thursday that Moore, who turns 51 on Nov. 11, was not seeking spousal support.

Moore and Kutcher, 35, had married in Beverly Hills on Sept. 24, 2005. They announced their separation in November 2011 following allegations of his multiple infidelities.

Moore said at the time: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life." Kutcher tweeted in response, "I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi. Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This was Kutcher's first marriage. Moore was married from 1980 to 1985 to singer Freddy Moore, and from 1987 to 2000 to actor Bruce Willis, with whom she has three daughters.