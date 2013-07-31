Denzel Washington returning to Broadway

He's returning to BroadwayDenzel Washington will be back on Broadway, The Associated Press reports. Standing with his wife, Pauletta Pearson, on the red carpet at the premiere his new movie, "2 Guns," the Oscar- and Tony-winning actor said he's set to appear in a revival of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," which starts previews in March. "I'm trying to keep up with my wife. My wife has been doing a lot more theater than me," he said. Washington said they were heading to North Carolina for the National Black Theatre Festival, where Pearson is starring in the award-winning "Power Play."