Reality Check: Derek Hough of 'DWTS' bringing new show to NYC

‘DANCING,’ WITH THE STAR

On Nov. 27, dancer-choreographer and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough, a six-time champion of that ABC terpsichorean competition, brings his 60-city “Symphony of Dance” tour to Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, his only area appearance. His dancer wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, is a featured performer in the ballroom-dance troupe. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

MIDSEASON’S GREETINGS

ABC has announced its midseason TV schedule, with the post-strike returns of scripted and unscripted series. “The Bachelor” debuts Jan. 22 with a two-hour opener, as Joey Graziadei begins his romantic journey. And on Feb. 18, with its own two-hour premiere, the singing competition "American Idol" begins its seventh season on the network.

COMING IN FOR ‘ISLAND’ING

The Peacock streaming series “Love Island USA,” in which singles in a beautiful villa try to find love amid temptations, has been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons. Meanwhile, spinoff “Love Island Games,” currently streaming, gathers fan-favorite contestants from the American, Australian, British, French, German and Swedish editions to frolic in Fiji.

PERFECT 10

Uniondale chef Donya Taylor has made it to the top 10 of “Hell’s Kitchen” season 22, as Devon Rosenblatt exits.

PREMIERES

Entertainer Nick Cannon takes viewers behind the scenes of his nationwide Future Superstars Tour 2023 to showcase and profile nine emerging musical artists on VH1’s new “Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars,” debuting with back-to-back episodes Tuesday night at 9 and 9:30 … Early Wednesday on Netflix, a real-life version of the dystopian “Squid Game” sees 456 participants vie for $4.56 million and no one is killed, on the streamer’s new “Squid Game: The Challenge" … and Sunday night at 10, with no Long Islanders this year and a clips show to start season 11, ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” switches back on.

RECAPS

Adios, Johnny Bravo: “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and his ballroom-pro partner Peta Murgatroyd said goodbye on “Dancing with the Stars” … New York critical-care nurse Kellie Nalbandian is no longer on “Survivor” … and media personality Jack Osbourne, son of heavy-metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and talk-TV star Sharon Osbourne, was medically discharged from “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.”