Designer confirms rings for Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

New York City Ballet dancer turned jewelry designer Jamie Wolf confirmed Tuesday that she designed wedding rings for Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, though she could not confirm that the very private couple have married.

"The style of the rings by definition [is that of] wedding rings," Wolf, 32, told E! News, adding, "I can neither confirm nor deny the marriage of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, as that is not information I am privy to. I designed rings for the couple and cannot attach meaning to those items."

Portman's manager did not return a Newsday request for comment. The pair wore the rings at Sunday's Academy Awards.