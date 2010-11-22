DiCaprio was onboard troubled Delta flight at JFK

Film star Leonardo DiCaprio was among the 193 passengers on the Moscow-bound Delta Flight 30 that made an emergency landing at JFK Airport Sunday night.

The "Inception" star was en route to St. Petersburg to attend the International Forum on Tiger Conservation, aka the Tiger Summit, sponsored by the Global Tiger Initiative conservation group, DiCaprio's representative said in a statement.

"He wishes to commend the actions of the pilot and flight crew in bringing the plane to a safe landing," the rep added.

The Boeing 767, which departed at 4:30 p.m., returned to Kennedy Airport after one of its engines had an automatic shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration said. After dumping fuel and circling the airport, the plane landed safely at 5:49 p.m. and taxied to the ramp without further incident, FAA spokeswoman Holly Baker told Bloomberg News. Reports of a fire were inaccurate, she said.

Passengers were put on another jet scheduled to depart for Moscow Sunday night, according to The Associated Press, but DiCaprio, 36, did not take that flight. A source told E! News he still hopes to make the four-day summit, which runs through Wednesday.