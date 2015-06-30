EntertainmentCelebrities

Diddy laughs off BET Awards fall

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the BET Awards at the...

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP, Invision / Chris Pizzello

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram to show his sense of humor about a fall he took through a trapdoor onstage at the BET Awards Sunday night, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "I was getting so loose I fell!" the rapper wrote, posting a video of the incident. "IF YOU EVER FALL DOWN, get your [expletive] up and FIGHT!!!!!!! Combs, 45, attended with his three daughters and his son, Quincy Brown, who downplayed his father's arrest last week on assault charges, telling The Associated Press, "Hiccups happen in life. You push that to the side. You worry about that later."

