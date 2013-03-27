Dionne Warwick files for bankruptcy over back taxes

Dionne Warwick owes $10 million related to back taxes and has filed for bankruptcy, The Associated Press reports.

In a Chapter 7 petition filed in New Jersey, Warwick, 72, lists liabilities that include nearly $7 million owed to the IRS for the years 1991 to 1999 and more than $3 million in taxes owed to the state of California. The singer of such classics as "Walk On By," "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" also lists about $21,000 in monthly income and about the same in monthly expenses. Warwick's publicist says the singer has paid the back taxes but penalties and interest have accumulated.