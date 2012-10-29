Does One Direction's Niall Horan have a flame?

Has One Direction's Niall Horan, 19, found love? He was reportedly seen introducing student Amy Green, 20, as his girlfriend at an "X Factor UK" show in London on Oct. 20. "Niall was introducing Amy to people as his girlfriend and they were very happy from the look of things. He was kissing and cuddling her when people weren't watching and seemed really into her," the British newspaper The Mirror reported. "She was very posh and I have to say they seemed like a great couple." The Mirror reached out to Niall for comment but he did not want to talk about his personal life.

Brown, ex attend party

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran both attended the GreyStone Manor Halloween party in West Hollywood, decked out in costumes, on Sunday! Karrueche wore a sexy long red Asian dress while Chris donned an Insane Clown Posse getup with face paint. The two tried to hide and go incognito during their party date, arriving and leaving in separate vehicles, but we think their mutual attendance is more than just a coincidence.

Whose "updo" do you like better -- Kerry Washington's or Minka Kelly's? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.