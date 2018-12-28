Donnie Wahlberg visits LI Wahlburgers restaurant

Hundreds of fans filled Wahlburgers in Port Jefferson Station on Friday, with hundreds more waiting outside in the rain for a chance to see Donnie Wahlberg, the actor-musician whose family owns the restaurant chain.

Wahlberg took selfies with fans and gave them lots of hugs.

Wahlberg, 49, rose to fame as a member of the late-'80s/early-'90s boy band New Kids on the Block, segued to movies and now stars as NYPD Det. Danny Reagan on the long-running CBS police drama "Blue Bloods."

"There are some really interesting twists [coming up] perhaps inspired by a certain woman from Long Island who happens to be a medium," Wahlberg revealed. "She’s not in the show but she might have inspired us a little bit! That’s all I’m going to say. Danny Regan's life is going to take some turns that may involve a little psychic help."

And in case you're wondering? His favorite burger at his family's eatery is one with guacamole and barbecue sauce.