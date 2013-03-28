Dorothy Hamill quits 'Dancing' with injury

Olympic figure-skating gold medalist Dorothy Hamill quit ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night due to an injury, Newsday's Frank Lovece reports. "I've taken the advice of my spine surgeon and I need to withdraw from the competition," Hamill, 56, tearfully told co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke-Charvet. "I have an injury that could be irreparable and nerve damage, and it would be completely unfair for me to stay in this and have any of these people go home." Saying she could not do justice to her dance partner, Tristan MacManus, she explained, "I wish I could give it my all and I can't."