Man looking for Drew Barrymore's house temporarily detained, Southampton Town police say

An Arizona man who attempted to rush the stage this week at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y to get to Drew Barrymore showed up at the actor and talk-show host's Hamptons farmhouse Wednesday night, according to Southampton Town police.

The department received a 911 call Wednesday evening that a "suspicious person," later identified as Chad Michael Busto, was going door-to-door looking for Barrymore's house, said Lt. Todd Spencer. Busto, he said, was temporarily detained "in the vicinity of her residence" but not arrested.

"He was detained and questioned and subsequently released," Spencer said Thursday afternoon, adding that Barrymore was not home at the time of the incident. "We have an ongoing investigation and will have updated information going out tonight."

The department, he said, has had no previous interaction with Busto, 43.

The alleged stalker had a brief encounter Monday with the "E.T." child star as she was doing an interview with singer-actor Reneé Rapp as part of the 92nd Street Y’s Recanati-Kaplan talks.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You know who I am," Busto said as he approached the stage and identified himself by name, according to video of the incident shared widely online. "I need to see you at some point while I’m in New York.”

Security guards quickly ushered Barrymore offstage while Busto was detained. The NYPD confirmed he was not arrested.

Efforts to reach Busto on Thursday were not successful.

Busto has dozens of arrests in Arizona; South Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Wisconsin; Virginia and California in connection with trespassing, failing to obey a police officer, theft, assault, harassment and indecent exposure, records state.