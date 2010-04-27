Drug claims raised in Jenna Jameson-Tito Ortiz fracas

Jenna Jameson's attorney lashed out at allegations that Tito Ortiz's arrest for domestic violence was the result of Ortiz confronting Jameson about her OxyContin addiction.

Attorney Ronald Richards told RadarOnline.com that the addiction claim is "patently false and irrelevant," and added, "You can't hit your spouse even if they are under the influence of anything."

Ortiz's attorney, Chip Matthews, said at a late-night news conference on Monday that Jameson, 36, a former adult-film star, "has been facing and fighting a battle with OxyContin addiction for well over a year. . . . hen Jenna relapsed and Tito confronted her and asked her about the drugs he had found, she denied it and had some emotional breakdown over it. . . . Tito Ortiz never laid a hand on Jenna."

At the news conference, Matthews conceded that Jameson's arm was scratched, but adds, "When there is drug use, a lot of times people want to play the victim. . . . Oftentimes when you have people who are on OxyContin, they don't have the best balance."

Afterward, Jameson told TMZ that mixed martial-arts fighter Ortiz, 35, her boyfriend of nearly four years and father to their toddler twins, "threw me into the bathtub and tore two ligaments in my shoulder" after she had "said something very hurtful to his ego."

She told the site the addiction claim was "completely false" and "the last nail in the coffin" for their relationship.

Meanwhile, the FoxNews.com Pop Tarts page reported that Ortiz had pleaded guilty to charges of "battery with serious bodily injury" in Orange County Superior Court in 1998 and was sentenced to 3 years' probation, 29 days in jail and 232 hours of community service.

His ex-wife, Kristin, from whom he was divorced in 2005 after nearly 10 years, told TMZ Tuesday there was no violence in their relationship.

