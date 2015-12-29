EntertainmentCelebrities

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WrestleMania

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson speaks at the Fast Company...

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson speaks at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Nov. 9, 2015, in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Fast Company / Ilya S. Savenok

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

The Rock will roll into Dallas on April 3, as actor Dwayne Johnson returns to his pro-wrestling persona to grapple again in WrestleMania 32.

“IT’S OFFICIAL,” Johnson, 43, posted on Instagram. “People’s Champ is coming home to do 3 things with THE PEOPLE: Set an ALL-TIME attendance record, ELECTRIFY Dallas like never before & make all time #WRESTLEMANIA history. And we have FUN. Ok that’s four things but you know what the hell The Rock’s sayin’. . [Smiley face emoji]. THANK YOU #WWEUniverse! It’s always an honor coming home and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?