Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WrestleMania

The Rock will roll into Dallas on April 3, as actor Dwayne Johnson returns to his pro-wrestling persona to grapple again in WrestleMania 32.

“IT’S OFFICIAL,” Johnson, 43, posted on Instagram. “People’s Champ is coming home to do 3 things with THE PEOPLE: Set an ALL-TIME attendance record, ELECTRIFY Dallas like never before & make all time #WRESTLEMANIA history. And we have FUN. Ok that’s four things but you know what the hell The Rock’s sayin’. . [Smiley face emoji]. THANK YOU #WWEUniverse! It’s always an honor coming home and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”