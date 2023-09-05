Eddie Murphy holiday pic 'Candy Cane Lane' to stream Dec. 1

The first streaming movie in Roosevelt-raised comedy star Eddie Murphy’s three-picture deal with Amazon Studios will be a holiday film, “Candy Cane Lane,” set for Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

“I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life,” director Reginald Hudlin (1990’s “House Party,” Murphy’s 1992 hit “Boomerang”), 61, said in a statement Tuesday. “But I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels."

Murphy plays family man Chris, who inadvertently makes a deal with an elf (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home-decoration contest. She casts a magic spell bringing the "12 Days of Christmas" to life, wreaking havoc. Chris, wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children break the spell and battle magical characters in order to save Christmas.

Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, Riki Lindhome and others also star. Screenwriter Kelly Younger was inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California, Amazon said.