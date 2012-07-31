Elizabeth Berkley, hubby welcome baby son

Elizabeth Berkley, hubby welcome first child

Actress Elizabeth Berkley and her artist-designer husband, Greg Lauren, have welcomed their first child, People magazine reports. Their son SkyCole Lauren was born Friday in Los Angeles, weighing in at 8 pounds. "The moment we both saw him it was love at first sight," the couple, who married in 2003, told People. "We are over the moon and grateful to start this amazing adventure together as a family." Berkley, 40, most recently appeared in last year's Hallmark Channel telefilm "Lucky Christmas."