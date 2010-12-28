Elton John, partner parents to baby boy

Music icon Elton John and his civil partner of five years, TV and film producer David Furnish, welcomed baby boy Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via surrogate in California on Dec. 25.

"We are overwhelmed with happiness and joy at this very special moment," John, 63, and Furnish, 48, told Us magazine in a joint statement.

"Zachary is healthy and doing really well, and we are very proud and happy parents."

The 7-pound, 15-ounce boy is a first child for John and Furnish, who have been together since 1993 and certified their relationship in a 2005 civil partnership ceremony.

The surrogate was not identified, and a representative for the couple told the magazine that for the surrogate's privacy they would not discuss details.

John and Furnish, who produces the Sundance Channel music interview / performance series "Spectacle: Elvis Costello with . . . " are the latest in high-profile gay fathers who have had children via surrogacy.

Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka became the parents of twins Gideon and Harper on Oct. 12, and both Clay Aiken and Ricky Martin had children via surrogacy in 2008.

And while Zachary Jackson Levon was not "born a pauper to a pawn on a Christmas day," like the Levon in John's 1971 hit of that name, his parents will surely "send him to the finest school in town."