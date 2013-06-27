Elvis' Cadillac tops memorabilia auction

Elvis Presley's Cadillac, Steve McQueen's old truck and prescription sunglasses worn by John Lennon are among hundreds of items once owned by celebrities that are scheduled to be auctioned in California next month, The Associated Press reports. The Mecum Auction Company said it will be displaying and auctioning about 2,000 pieces of celebrity-related memorabilia. Mecum, which specializes in the sale of collector cars, says one of the auction's highlights will be Presley's 1972 Cadillac Custom Estate Wagon.