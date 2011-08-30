Emma Roberts to attend Sarah Lawrence

Actress Emma Roberts headed to Sarah Lawrence

Actress Emma Roberts is going to begin her freshman year next week at Sarah Lawrence College, Us magazine reports. The "Scream 4" star will attend the liberal arts Bronxville, N.Y., college when classes start Sept. 5. She told the blog Just Jared that she plans to study "English literature" and she "couldn't be more excited!" Veteran newswoman Barbara Walters and "The Color Purple" writer Alice Walker are two of the many famous graduates of the college.