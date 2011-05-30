Ex-'Brady' kid Knight, wife separating

What would Mike and Carol have thought? Former "The Brady Bunch" kid Christopher Knight and his wife, model and reality-show star Adrianne Curry, have announced they are separating.

"After starting a relationship with what seemed to be irreconcilable differences, the couple has reached a period where those differences are no longer appreciated," their manager, Phil Viardo, said in a statement to the Web site Hollyscoop.com on Sunday, the fifth anniversary of their marriage. "The decision was mutually reached after it became clear to both that some perspective was needed in order to assess their unique union," he added.

This was the third marriage for Knight, 53, who played middle boy Peter Brady, and the first for Curry, 28. The couple met on the reality show "The Surreal Life" and chronicled their relationship in the three-season "My Fair Brady." The couple have no children.