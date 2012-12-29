Fans to introduce Beyonce at Super Bowl halftime

All the single ladies — and fellas — will have a chance to join Beyonce on the field at the Super Bowl.

Pepsi announced Friday that fans will introduce the Grammy-winning diva when she takes the stage Feb. 3 at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A contest that kicks off Saturday will allow fans to submit photos of themselves in various poses, including head bopping, feet tapping and hip shaking. Those pictures will be used in a TV ad to air ahead of Beyonce's halftime performance, and 50 of those who submit photos — along with a friend — will be selected to introduce the singer.

Photo contest details are at www.pepsi.com/halftime . The contest ends Jan. 19, but Jan. 11 is the cutoff date for those interested in introducing Beyonce.