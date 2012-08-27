Faris, Pratt welcome baby boy

Faris, Pratt welcome baby boyAnna Faris has given birth to a baby boy, her first child with actor husband Chris Pratt. A spokeswoman for the couple says their son, Jack, "arrived earlier than expected and will be spending some time" in the neonatal intensive care unit, The Associated Press reports. Publicist Dominique Appel said Monday that "the happy parents thank you for your warm wishes and ask that you honor their privacy during this time." She offered no other details. Faris, 35, and Pratt, 33, were married in 2009.