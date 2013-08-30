Fergie, Josh Duhamel welcome baby boy Axl Jack

The Black Eyed Peas' front woman, Fergie, and her actor husband, Josh Duhamel, have welcomed a baby boy. A representative for the singer told People magazine that the couple's son Axl Jack Duhamel was born Thursday, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

The singer gave birth at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she had been scheduled for a C-section, E! News said. Neither star has tweeted about the birth, though Duhamel asked late Tuesday, "Curious how your pets reacted when you brought home your first newborn child. Any advice?"

"Transformers" star Duhamel, 40, who appeared on "All My Children" from 1999 to 2002, announced in July on "Live With Kelly & Michael" that he and Fergie, 38, were having a boy. Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, earlier this summer filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name to Fergie Duhamel.