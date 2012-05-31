Forgive your mother, Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian, it's been 25 years since your mom, Kris Jenner, had an affair with a younger man, effectively ending her marriage to Robert Kardashian. But you made it clear on Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that the years have done nothing to ease your fury. That's not healthy. "I can never understand, especially now having a child, how she could have had an affair at that stage of her life as a mom," Kourtney said. Whether you need therapy or to talk it out more with your mom, you need to let go of your anger and forgive your mom. -- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Pattinson hates 'snobs'

For all of us girls guilty of drooling over Robert Pattinson's every move, and waiting for the day that he may turn up as a single man (sorry, Kristen Stewart), Rob has revealed his biggest turnoff in a woman. "People who are sort of . . . snobs," the 26-year-old actor told Fun Radio in France, adding, "I feel like I need to attack them."

