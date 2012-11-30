French actor Depardieu held in alleged DWI

French actor detained for alleged DWI

French actor Gerard Depardieu, 63, was briefly detained by police for allegedly driving drunk on his motorcycle, The Associated Press reports. Sipa news agency quoted police as saying the actor was brought in Thursday by Paris police after falling off his motorcycle. The actor, who has appeared in more than 150 films, allegedly failed a sobriety test and was taken to a police station, Sipa said. Police then escorted him home.