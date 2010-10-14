'Future' is in Eric Stoltz's past

In a recent episode of "Fringe," a theater marquee in the parallel universe advertised " 'Back to the Future' Starring Eric Stoltz." For those in the know - and as director Robert Zemeckis and others describe in a featurette on the "Back to the Future 25th Anniversary Trilogy" coming out Oct. 26 - that alternate reality was almost true.

For five weeks before Michael J. Fox signed on as time-traveling teen Marty McFly, the role was being shot with current "Caprica" star Stoltz. Yet, as Zemeckis recalls today, "He's a magnificent actor, but his comedy sensibilities were very different than what I had written with Bob , and he and I were just never able to make that work."

Steven Spielberg, one of the executive producers, says Zemeckis ultimately "showed me the first five weeks of footage cut together, and he just said I don't think we're getting the laughs that I was hoping we would be able to get. And I looked at and I realized that he was absolutely correct. . . .

"So I had to make this horrific decision," Zemeckis continues, "which was very heartbreaking for everybody. But luckily I was able to convince the studio to let me reshoot five weeks of work."

Stoltz went on to do OK for himself, earning a Golden Globe nomination for "Mask" the same year, and starring in the hit "Some Kind of Wonderful" two years later, settling into a solid career. Most recently, he directed last week's "Glee" episode.

Meanwhile, to mark the movie's anniversary and DVD release, Fox and his co-stars Lea Thompson and Elisabeth Shue will reunite on stage in Spike TV's "Scream 2010" awards show Tuesday at 9 p.m.