Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, coroner says

An autopsy report for Garry Shandling, who died March 24 at age 66, says the groundbreaking comedian died of pulmonary thrombosis due to deep-vein phlebothrombosis of the lower extremities — a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lungs, blocking an artery.

TMZ.com on Tuesday posted the March 25 medical report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. The eight-page report called the cause of death “natural” and an “accident.” It noted he had the common anti-anxiety medication Xanax in his system as well as the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, which TMZ said was related to recent dental surgery.

The report said Shandling the day before his death had complained of having trouble breathing, and was advised by a friend to see a doctor. Shandling said he would. The following day the comedian called 911 while experiencing shortness of breath, and collapsed while on the phone. He was transported to St. John’s Medical Center and pronounced dead in the emergency room at 11:37 a.m.

Some accounts in March had said he died of a heart attack.

The comedian’s fourth-wall-breaking “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” and his backstage comedy series “The Larry Sanders Show” influenced subsequent generations of comedians.