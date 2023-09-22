Geri Halliwell-Horner of Spice Girls coming to Madison Theatre

Long Islanders anxious to add a little spice to their lives should head to the Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre on Oct. 3. Geri Halliwell-Horner, aka Ginger Spice of '90s hit makers The Spice Girls, will be at theater to discuss and sign copies of her young adult novel "Rose Frost and the Falcon Queen."

The event, which is being hosted by Theodore's Books, begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, which can be purchased at madisontheatreny.org, are $25 and include a copy of the book. Ticket buyers also can one free ticket for a child under 12 (book not included) using the promo code UNDER12.

"Rose Frost and the Falcon Queen" follows the orphaned Rosie who is sent to a school for extraordinary teens on mysterious Bloodstone Island. There she deals with a menacing deputy headmaster and a group of mean girls. The climax takes place at the Falcon Queen Games, which Rosie must win to save the island, which is also the site of an animal sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell-Horner, of course, gained famed as a member of The Spice Girls, the English girl group formed in 1994 whose hits included "Wannabe," "2 Become 1" and "Spice Up Your Life." Halliwell-Horner left the group in 1998 and then launched a solo singing career. The group eventually broke up in February 2001, but Halliwell-Horner did return when the group launched its first reunion tour in 2007.