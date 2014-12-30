Giada De Laurentiis, husband Todd Thompson divorcing

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and her husband, fashion designer Todd Thompson, are divorcing after 11 years.

"After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage," De Laurentiis, 44, wrote on her Facebook page. "Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths. Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change."

Their daughter, Jade Marie, was born in March 2008. De Laurentiis, a granddaughter of the late film producer Dino De Laurentiis, was inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame in 2012. Her many cooking shows have included "Everyday Italian," "Giada in Paradise" and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Giada at Home."